Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $2,714,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $154.95 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average of $133.89.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.