Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $69.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

