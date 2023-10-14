Lion Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,232,000 after acquiring an additional 874,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $194,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.86%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

