Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $549.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $566.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $340.90 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

