Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,198. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $388.10 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.24.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

