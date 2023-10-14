Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS LOGN opened at $31.80 on Friday. Logansport Financial has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74.

Logansport Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Logansport Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

