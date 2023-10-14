Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.37. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 13,150 shares changing hands.

Lucara Diamond Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$55.21 million during the quarter. Lucara Diamond had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.1616162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

