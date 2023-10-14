Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 588.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 299,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GAB opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

