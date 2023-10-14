Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 244 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $883.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $853.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $791.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $426.41 and a 12-month high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.