Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Shares Down 1.1%

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.87. 1,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82.

In other Main International ETF news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of Main International ETF stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $28,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,483.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Main International ETF news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $28,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,483.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $710,369.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,931 shares of company stock worth $1,022,229 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main International ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Main International ETF ( BATS:INTL ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

