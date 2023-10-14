MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $40.22. 438,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 709.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.