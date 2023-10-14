Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance
LOAN opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.61.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
