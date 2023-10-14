Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Update

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 310,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Marker Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of MRKR stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.31. 13,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,056. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.43% and a negative net margin of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.
About Marker Therapeutics
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.
