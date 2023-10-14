Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Update

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 310,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Marker Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of MRKR stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.31. 13,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,056. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.43% and a negative net margin of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

About Marker Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 65.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 60.0% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

