MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Update

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 597,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

MarketWise Price Performance

Shares of MarketWise stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,027. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketWise news, CEO Amber Lee Mason bought 19,000 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MarketWise news, CEO Amber Lee Mason bought 19,000 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 32,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $48,495.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,318,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,515.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 55,085 shares of company stock worth $86,006 and have sold 390,353 shares worth $583,551. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

