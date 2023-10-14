Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.44.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
