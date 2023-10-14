Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.1 %

Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

