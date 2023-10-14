Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lowered by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $398.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $287.84 and a 1-year high of $418.60.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.52.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

