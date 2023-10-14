McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $102.84 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $83.15 and a 52-week high of $111.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $203.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $44,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $257,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGRC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

