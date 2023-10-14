McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.81. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $83.15 and a 52-week high of $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGRC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,867,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

