Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $71.96 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $70.95 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $84.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.