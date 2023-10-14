Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $447.59

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.59 ($5.48) and traded as high as GBX 483.70 ($5.92). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 481.50 ($5.89), with a volume of 4,137,753 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Melrose Industries to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.43) to GBX 540 ($6.61) in a report on Monday, September 11th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
