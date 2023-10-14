MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,223.50 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $754.76 and a one year high of $1,451.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,306.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,262.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

