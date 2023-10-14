Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in September

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mersen Price Performance

Shares of Mersen stock opened at C$36.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.77. Mersen has a 1-year low of C$27.74 and a 1-year high of C$38.20.

Mersen Company Profile

Further Reading

Mersen SA manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials and Electrical Power. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles, as well as surge protection, lightning protection, and power monitoring solutions; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as industrial motor maintenance and services.

