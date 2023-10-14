Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Sentry Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.9 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $314.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $809.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

