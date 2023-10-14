Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $314.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

