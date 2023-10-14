Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Tuesday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Metso Oyj Stock Performance

Metso Oyj stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OUKPY shares. Barclays started coverage on Metso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Metso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.