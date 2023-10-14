MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Shares of MGM opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.12. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $452,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

