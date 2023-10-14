Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $77.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,532,223.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,680,740. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

