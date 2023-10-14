Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 151 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.9% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 109,352.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,557.3% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 87.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 95,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after buying an additional 44,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $539.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.