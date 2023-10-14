Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Buys 73 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $433.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.43 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $335.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

