Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 404,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of TIGO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 40,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,004. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 380.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TIGO. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $20.40 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 334,189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 211,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

