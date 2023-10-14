MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 16.4% in September

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 78,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of MIND stock remained flat at $0.47 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 212,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.53. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.
