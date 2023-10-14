MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 16.4% in September

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 78,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MIND Technology Price Performance

Shares of MIND stock remained flat at $0.47 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 212,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.53. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND Technology

About MIND Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIND Free Report ) by 123.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,354 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned 2.31% of MIND Technology worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.