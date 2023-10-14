Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Holdings Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRTX. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $101.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.9 EPS for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at $89,000,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

See Also

