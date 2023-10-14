Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.23

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.23 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.27). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.25), with a volume of 1,150,798 shares.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.53) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
In other Mitie Group news, insider Chet Patel purchased 30,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950.69 ($36,659.35). In other news, insider Chet Patel bought 30,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950.69 ($36,659.35). Also, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 136,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.24), for a total value of £138,230.62 ($169,192.93). Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
