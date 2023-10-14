Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $708.36

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $708.36 and traded as high as $746.40. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $714.96, with a volume of 1,975 shares.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $746.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $709.30.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $24.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $22.95 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 90.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

