Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.56.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion and a PE ratio of -216.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

