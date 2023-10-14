Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading Up 2.9%

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.17 and last traded at $38.04. Approximately 1,494,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,747,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,650 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 109,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 449,552 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,389,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 2,357.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 154,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

