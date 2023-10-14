Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 273.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 131.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 288,919 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 413.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 584.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

MNST stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

