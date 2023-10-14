Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.16

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 50920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $751.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. Analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.



Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

