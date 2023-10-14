Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,983 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,548,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,774 shares of company stock worth $71,489,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $116.07 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.16.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.