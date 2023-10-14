Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 72.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $72,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.53. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.