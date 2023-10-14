Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $93.20 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average is $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

