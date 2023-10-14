Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,975 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,102,000 after purchasing an additional 538,622 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,189,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 169,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 515,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $538.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

VRDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

