Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $363,000 Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 759,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,208,000 after acquiring an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,357 shares of company stock worth $1,181,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.95 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

