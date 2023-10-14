Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Schrödinger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.28 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 34.24%. Research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

