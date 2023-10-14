Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDU. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 243,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

