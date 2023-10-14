Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $492.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.47. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $326.10 and a 12-month high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.64.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

