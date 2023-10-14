Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 19,345 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,345 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after buying an additional 3,710,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after buying an additional 382,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after buying an additional 467,237 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $192.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.01. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.50 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. TheStreet lowered Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,508.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $627,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $320,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,508.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,100 shares of company stock worth $9,044,874 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

