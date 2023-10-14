Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 52 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $404.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.71. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $330.95 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

