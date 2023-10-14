Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 88 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $177.68 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $189.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on BR

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,124,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,124,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.