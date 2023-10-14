Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $15.44 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

